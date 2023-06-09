CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £299.04 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($371.76).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, David Fineberg purchased 180 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($378.17).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.24. The firm has a market cap of £490.24 million, a PE ratio of 700.80 and a beta of 0.55. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 317 ($3.94).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

