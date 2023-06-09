Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Nishlan Samujh Sells 83,159 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 83,159 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £366,731.19 ($455,906.50).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of INVP opened at GBX 458.80 ($5.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 439.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 482.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 556.20 ($6.91).

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,690.48%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

