Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Nigel Hanbury Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £340,000 ($422,675.29).

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Nigel Hanbury sold 12,450 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £19,920 ($24,763.80).

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 175 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helios Underwriting plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.24).

Helios Underwriting Announces Dividend

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

