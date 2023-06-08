Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 178218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

