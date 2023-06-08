Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.90. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

