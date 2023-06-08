Natixis Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Natixis increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

