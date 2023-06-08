Bokf Na Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $453.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

