Barclays PLC Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $30,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.