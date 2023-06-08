Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10.0% to ~$9.29-9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $307,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

