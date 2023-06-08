Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

