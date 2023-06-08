Ferguson plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Ferguson Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FERG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,063.10.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
