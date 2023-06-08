Ferguson plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 459,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,280,000 after buying an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,063.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

