Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after acquiring an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

