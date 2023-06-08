CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $327.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

