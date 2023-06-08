Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 18.3 %

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.