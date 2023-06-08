Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

