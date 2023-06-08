Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

