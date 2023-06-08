Natixis Acquires 173,398 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 173,398 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

