CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

