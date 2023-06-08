Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.