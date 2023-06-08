CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

