Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

NYSE RS opened at $249.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.