Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD stock opened at $214.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.96. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

