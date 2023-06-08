Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

