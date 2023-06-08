KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $463.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $473.97. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

