Bokf Na Has $3.72 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

ON stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

