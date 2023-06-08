Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

