Wealth Alliance Has $268,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Primerica were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

