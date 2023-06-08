Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,066,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.