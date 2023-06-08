Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NXST opened at $166.61 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $2,626,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

