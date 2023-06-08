The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,033 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AES were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.