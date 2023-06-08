Bokf Na Sells 22,964 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bokf Na cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,964 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,954. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

