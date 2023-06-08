Bokf Na Sells 11,135 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Featured Articles
