Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

