Natixis Buys 29,807 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $301.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

