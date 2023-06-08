David J. Bernhardt Sells 6,486 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
