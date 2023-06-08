Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $204.88 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

