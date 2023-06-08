Natixis Sells 8,700 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.44% of Freshpet worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.