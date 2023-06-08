United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.10 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $23.46 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.