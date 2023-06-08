Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.4 %

ROK opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.