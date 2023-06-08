Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROK opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

