Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average is $277.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

