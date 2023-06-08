CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 14,048 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares worth $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of BX opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.