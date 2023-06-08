CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.