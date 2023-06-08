CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after buying an additional 105,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.8 %

ODFL opened at $316.10 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.28 and its 200-day moving average is $320.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

