CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,603 shares of company stock worth $21,171,115. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AJG opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

