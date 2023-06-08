THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.