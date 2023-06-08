Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forbion European Acquisition were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FRBNU opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.