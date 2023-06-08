CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 31,139 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 168,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

