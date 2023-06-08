Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,514,000 after buying an additional 358,549 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Progressive by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 68,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

