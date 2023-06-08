Seeyond Sells 4,727 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE STZ opened at $243.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.78 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

