CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 17,937 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

